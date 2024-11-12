iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,152,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,487 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $902,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 153,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 305,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,849,000 after buying an additional 234,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

