iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,144,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 598,189 shares.The stock last traded at $25.15 and had previously closed at $25.14.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 124,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 86.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 911,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,828,000 after buying an additional 72,972 shares during the period. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at $209,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

