iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121,314 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,666,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.48 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

