iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Holdings Increased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,538 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735,874 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 391.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,739,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,684,000 after buying an additional 6,165,524 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,675,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,043,000 after buying an additional 2,920,650 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,468,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,704,000 after purchasing an additional 236,145 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.65. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

