iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.31. 50,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 27,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAE. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 256,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 30,851 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

