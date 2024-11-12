iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,808 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.2% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $87,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,623 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.61. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

