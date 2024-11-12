iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Cut by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 5.7% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,923 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,090 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,910,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $398.48 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $279.81 and a twelve month high of $399.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.