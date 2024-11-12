iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Apollon Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $196.44 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $149.68 and a one year high of $197.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

