iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Sold by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLF. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $72.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.