iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,355 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,223,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,901,000 after purchasing an additional 649,192 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 572,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,174,000 after purchasing an additional 527,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 743,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,350,000 after buying an additional 422,212 shares during the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $160.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.83. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $112.37 and a twelve month high of $161.49.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

