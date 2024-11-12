J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.33 and last traded at $45.33, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.09.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31.

J D Wetherspoon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.7648 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

