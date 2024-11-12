J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.90

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share by the grocer on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

J Sainsbury Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON:SBRY opened at GBX 240.80 ($3.10) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 240.40 ($3.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 311.16 ($4.00). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 283.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 274.40. The company has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,056.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

