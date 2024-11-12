Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of APA by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in APA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,088,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,418,000 after purchasing an additional 126,762 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in APA by 3.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 3.24. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $38.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of APA from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on APA from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

