Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 14,272 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $39.24.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

