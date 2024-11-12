Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBIL opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

