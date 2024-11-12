Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 147 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 98.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 148.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $100.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day moving average is $96.81. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

