Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTH opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $152.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $48.63.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

