Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,480 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ChargePoint by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Price Performance

NYSE CHPT opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.15 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial raised ChargePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.61.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 23,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $31,602.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,263.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 26,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $34,700.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 390,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,586.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 23,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $31,602.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,263.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,803 shares of company stock worth $135,295. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

See Also

