Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,871 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. BHP Group makes up 0.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,373 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,874 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,313 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE:BHP opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.65.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.465 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

