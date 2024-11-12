Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,426 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.9% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 201.0% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 270,147 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 168,346 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 160,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,645,000 after buying an additional 120,919 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 73,785 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 44,244 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,054,909.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $84.21 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $676.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.10.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.92.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

