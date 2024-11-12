Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $141.91 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.70 and a 52-week high of $144.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.52 and its 200 day moving average is $134.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

