JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Price Target to $64.00

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

View Our Latest Report on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE NFG traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $61.77. 81,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,140. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $63.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $103,309.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,496.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.