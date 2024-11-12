Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.0% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $765,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 32,244 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 88,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

