Kennebec Savings Bank Invests $35,000 in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 430.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

