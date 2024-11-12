Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KVUE. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KVUE

Institutional Trading of Kenvue

Kenvue Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kenvue by 59.0% during the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 57,375 shares in the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 140.7% in the second quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 159,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 93,008 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 364,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 61,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 14.8% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,537,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,950,000 after purchasing an additional 198,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.