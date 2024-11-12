Keystone Financial Services Has $589,000 Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DMXF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.30 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $57.53 and a one year high of $73.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average is $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $737.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

