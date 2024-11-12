Keystone Financial Services Takes Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Keystone Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AHR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 34.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

AHR stock opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AHR shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Colliers Securities raised American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

