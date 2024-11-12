Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Singular Research upgraded shares of Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Koppers Price Performance

Shares of KOP stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.76. 97,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.93. Koppers has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $774.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.84.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.80 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $208,063.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,516. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Koppers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Koppers by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

