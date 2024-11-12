L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Boosted by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,267 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,631,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,411,000 after purchasing an additional 45,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,858,000 after buying an additional 523,315 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,215,000 after buying an additional 27,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,429,000 after buying an additional 31,686 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,095.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,119 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $264.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.43 and a 200-day moving average of $231.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.01 and a 52-week high of $265.74. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.30%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

