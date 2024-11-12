Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Given “Buy” Rating at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.18 price target on the stock.

Leafly Stock Performance

Leafly stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.95. Leafly has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $6.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leafly

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leafly stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Leafly at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

