Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $292,000 Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 428.9% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,420,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,685,000 after buying an additional 1,962,447 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,886,000 after acquiring an additional 396,951 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,807,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 157.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,889,000 after purchasing an additional 351,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Lennar by 20.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,015,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,084,000 after purchasing an additional 348,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $172.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $193.80.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lennar from $164.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,654.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

