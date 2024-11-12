Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $200,000 in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 92,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Holistic Planning LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.84.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.