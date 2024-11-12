Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Balchem by 568.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 73.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 642.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Balchem Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $181.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.71. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.10 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

