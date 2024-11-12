Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 170 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter.

OLLI opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average of $91.49.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $227,326.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,348.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $227,326.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,348.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $563,296.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,470 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

