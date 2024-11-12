Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes $245,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in GE Vernova by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in GE Vernova by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in GE Vernova by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

GEV stock opened at $349.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.91. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.79.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

