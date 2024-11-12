Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) is V2 Financial group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

V2 Financial group LLC trimmed its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the period. Leggett & Platt accounts for about 2.1% of V2 Financial group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. V2 Financial group LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEG. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $2,089,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 148.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 23,438 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.