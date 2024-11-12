Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Barrington Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barrington Research from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

LINC opened at $16.78 on Monday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $528.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 19,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $235,724.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 876,410 shares in the company, valued at $10,534,448.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,912 shares of company stock worth $467,597. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 36.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

