LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LPSN. Barclays lifted their price target on LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $80.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Ford sold 21,935 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $25,005.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 378,707 shares in the company, valued at $431,725.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jeffrey Ford sold 21,935 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $25,005.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 378,707 shares in the company, valued at $431,725.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 85,126 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $89,382.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,984.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 456,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 93,693 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

