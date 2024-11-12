Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Up 2,348.1% in October

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,000 shares, an increase of 2,348.1% from the October 15th total of 18,300 shares. Currently, 24.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 598,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Lixte Biotechnology Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:LIXT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. 54,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,396. Lixte Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18.

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying targets for cancer drug development, and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. Its lead product candidate, LB-100 is in phase 1b clinical trials combined with Atezolizumab for patients with microsatellite stable metastatic colon cancer.

