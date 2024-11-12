LKQ Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

LKQ has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LKQ to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $53.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

