Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 77,051 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.28 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

