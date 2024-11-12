Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $9.91 Million Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 658,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 437,544 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $9,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 4.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 134,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 112.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.8% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 98.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 173,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 86,001 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.6 %

AM stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 2.35. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $343,127.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,306. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

