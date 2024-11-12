Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,724 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $318,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,869.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $318,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,869.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,651 shares of company stock valued at $918,158 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

