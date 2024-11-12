Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,932,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 729,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 426,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,291,000 after acquiring an additional 52,218 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after acquiring an additional 90,209 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 231,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,687,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 159,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.88.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL stock opened at $477.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $458.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.01 and a 12 month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.42%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

