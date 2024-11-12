Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 932,776 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 932,776 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of XOM opened at $120.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

