Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,847,103,000 after acquiring an additional 154,985 shares in the last quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% in the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,466 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $528,429,000 after purchasing an additional 82,731 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $310,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,055,000 after buying an additional 894,531 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $318.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $326.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.13.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

