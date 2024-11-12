MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 225.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of MTSI stock opened at $134.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 8.35. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $140.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.57, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.69.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTSI. Benchmark increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.91.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.
