MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: MTSI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2024 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $85.00 to $105.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $3.01 on Tuesday, reaching $131.48. 119,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,405. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.91. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.15 and a 52 week high of $140.27.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $2,298,712.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,053,236.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total value of $701,042.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,983.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $2,298,712.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,053,236.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 575,153 shares of company stock valued at $61,405,615. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 297,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,464,000 after purchasing an additional 37,407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 303.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 17,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

