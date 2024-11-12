MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: MTSI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/11/2024 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $85.00 to $105.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2024 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2024 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2024 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $3.01 on Tuesday, reaching $131.48. 119,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,405. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.91. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.15 and a 52 week high of $140.27.
Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions
In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $2,298,712.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,053,236.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total value of $701,042.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,983.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $2,298,712.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,053,236.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 575,153 shares of company stock valued at $61,405,615. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.
