Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, B. Riley Analyst Says

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of MAIN opened at $52.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

