Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

